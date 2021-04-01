LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.63 4.55 14.17 12.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.61 4.62 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.45 4.50 XXX11.99 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.75 4.65 14.27 12.34 
United Farmers Red Oak5.48 4.43 13.82 11.94 
United Farmers Creston 5.48 4.45 13.77 11.94
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.45 4.41 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.44 4.52 13.87 11.99 
Gavilon/Creston5.52 4.52 14.07 11.98 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.50 4.55 13.9212.09 
Green Plains Essex5.45 4.45 XXX 11.89 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.35 4.30 13.72 11.84 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.52 4.62 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.54 4.32 14.04 11.94 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.59 4.84 14.02 12.63 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.60 4.61 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.50-5.65 XXX14.31-14.46 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.12 12.23 
Poet Energy, Corning5.63 4.52 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.55 4.52 13.67 

12.04

Craig Grain/Craig MO5.28 4.37 13.62 11.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.38 XXX 13.77 XXX 

