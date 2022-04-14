|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.89
|7.00
|16.65
|14.61
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.01
|7.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.70
|7.00
|16.45
|14.47
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.14
|7.20
|16.80
|14.71
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.71
|6.85
|16.30
|14.22
|United Farmers Creston
|7.64
|6.82
|15.95
|14.17
|United Farmers Essex
|7.60
|6.85
|16.20
|14.17
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.70
|6.95
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.36
|6.86
|16.06
|14.26
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.66
|6.91
|16.11
|14.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.69
|7.00
|16.39
|14.51
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.64
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.45
|6.75
|16.25
|14.21
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.93
|7.11
|16.30
|14.66
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.99
|7.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.65
|14.71
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.74
|7.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.64
|7.01
|16.20
|14.31
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.56
|6.80
|16.15
|14.30
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.61
|6.93
|16.07
|14.27
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. April 14, 2022
Morgan Martin
