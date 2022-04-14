LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.89 7.00 16.65 14.61 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.01 7.10 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.70 7.00 16.45 14.47 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.14 7.20 16.80 14.71 
United Farmers Red Oak7.71 6.85 16.30 14.22 
United Farmers Creston 7.64 6.82 15.95 14.17 
United Farmers Essex 7.60 6.85 16.20 14.17 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.70 6.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.36 6.86 16.06 14.26 
Gavilon/Creston7.66 6.91 16.11 14.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.69 7.00 16.39 14.51 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.64 7.05 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.45 6.75 16.25 14.21 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.93 7.11 16.30 14.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.99 7.05 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.65 14.71 
Poet Energy, Corning7.74 7.03 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.64 7.01 16.20 14.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.56 6.80 16.15 14.30 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.61 6.93 16.07 14.27 

