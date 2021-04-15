|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.95
|4.83
|14.48
|12.24
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.93
|4.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.82
|4.77
|XXX
|12.09
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.05
|4.92
|14.58
|12.39
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.80
|4.70
|14.08
|12.04
|United Farmers Creston
|5.78
|4.72
|14.03
|11.99
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.82
|4.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.78
|4.83
|14.12
12.03
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.83
|4.82
|14.23
|12.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.80
|4.82
|14.23
|12.14
|Green Plains Essex
|5.75
|4.72
|14.06
|11.94
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.65
|4.57
|13.88
|11.89
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.82
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.68
|4.68
|13.68
|12.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.90
|5.12
|14.18
|12.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.93
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.92-5.97
|XXX
|14.10-14.30
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.38
|12.29
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.93
|4.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.85
|4.83
|13.93
|12.09
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.58
|4.64
|13.78
|11.96
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.72
|4.78
|14.03
|12.06
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. April 15, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Page County man faces harassment charges
- Paraphernalia possession leads to Page County arrest
- New Market woman arrested on driving while barred charges
- Page County suspect caught in Pottawattamie County
- Welfare check leads to Shen drug bust
- Red Oak Police arrest 2 on drug charges
- OWI drug arrest made in Red Oak Friday evening
- 2 charged in Page County investigation
- Iowa House approves allowing parents to teach driver's ed to children
- Red Oak FFA finances under investigation
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19