LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.95 4.83 14.48 12.24 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.93 4.98 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.82 4.77 XXX12.09 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.05 4.92 14.58 12.39 
United Farmers Red Oak5.80 4.70 14.08 12.04 
United Farmers Creston 5.78 4.72 14.03 11.99 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.82 4.68 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.78 4.83 14.12 

12.03 

Gavilon/Creston5.83 4.82 14.23 12.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.80 4.82 14.23 12.14 
Green Plains Essex5.75 4.72 14.06 11.94 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.65 4.57 13.88 11.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.82 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.684.68 13.68 12.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.90 5.12 14.18 12.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.93 4.89 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.92-5.97 XXX 14.10-14.30 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.38 12.29 
Poet Energy, Corning5.93 4.80 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.85 4.83 13.93 12.09 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.58 4.64 13.78 11.96 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.72 4.78 14.03 12.06 

