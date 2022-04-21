LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.00 7.04 17.19 14.92 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.10 7.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.81 7.04 17.00 14.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.25 7.24 17.34 15.02 
United Farmers Red Oak7.82 6.89 16.85 14.52 
United Farmers Creston 7.75 6.86 16.50 14.47 
United Farmers Essex 7.71 6.89 16.75 14.47 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.84 6.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.51 6.89 16.73 14.57 
Gavilon/Creston7.79 6.99 16.75 14.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.77 7.03 17.06 14.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.75 7.09XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.57 6.78 16.79 14.51 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.23 7.24 16.82 14.90 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.08 7.09 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.19 15.01 
Poet Energy, Corning7.85 7.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.75 7.05 16.74 14.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.67 6.84 16.70 14.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.72 6.97 16.62 14.57 

