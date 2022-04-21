|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.00
|7.04
|17.19
|14.92
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.10
|7.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.81
|7.04
|17.00
|14.77
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.25
|7.24
|17.34
|15.02
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.82
|6.89
|16.85
|14.52
|United Farmers Creston
|7.75
|6.86
|16.50
|14.47
|United Farmers Essex
|7.71
|6.89
|16.75
|14.47
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.84
|6.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.51
|6.89
|16.73
|14.57
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.79
|6.99
|16.75
|14.62
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.77
|7.03
|17.06
|14.82
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.75
|7.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.57
|6.78
|16.79
|14.51
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.23
|7.24
|16.82
|14.90
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.08
|7.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.19
|15.01
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.85
|7.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.75
|7.05
|16.74
|14.62
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.67
|6.84
|16.70
|14.60
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.72
|6.97
|16.62
|14.57
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. April 21, 2022
Morgan Martin
