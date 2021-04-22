LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.56 5.23 15.71 12.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.52 5.38 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.38 5.21 XXX12.78 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.66 5.33 15.73 13.18 
United Farmers Red Oak6.40 5.1615.38 12.73 
United Farmers Creston 6.40 5.13 15.33 12.68 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.15 4.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.44 5.23 15.39 12.73 
Gavilon/Creston6.48 5.23 15.54 12.75 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.41 5.23 15.44 12.83 
Green Plains Essex6.36 5.13 15.33 12.63 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.26 4.98 15.38 12.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.44 5.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.08 4.90 14.89 12.49 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.50 5.53 15.33 13.38 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.54 5.30 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.23-6.28 XXX 14.97-15.27 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.63 12.98 
Poet Energy, Corning6.47 5.23 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock

6.46

5.23 15.08 

12.78

Craig Grain/Craig MO6.19 5.05 14.93 12.65 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.29 5.19 15.20 12.75 

