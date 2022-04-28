LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.23 7.17 16.85 14.81 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.34 7.27 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.00 7.17 16.65 14.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.43 7.37 17.05 14.91 
United Farmers Red Oak8.01 7.02 16.45 14.46 
United Farmers Creston 7.94 6.99 16.15 14.41 
United Farmers Essex 7.92 7.02 16.37 14.41 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.16 7.12 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.78 7.01 16.30 14.46 
Gavilon/Creston7.93 7.11 16.40 14.61 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.97 7.16 16.65 14.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.94 7.22XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.75 6.91 16.44 14.41 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.28 7.25 16.58 14.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.31 7.24 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.84 14.91 
Poet Energy, Corning8.05 7.22 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.08 7.18 16.40 14.51 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.91 6.97 16.35 14.49 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.95 7.09 16.34 14.46 

