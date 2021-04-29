LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.73 5.16 15.52 12.74 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.78 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.62 5.14 XXX12.59 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.88 5.26 15.47 12.99 
United Farmers Red Oak6.58 5.09 15.32 12.54 
United Farmers Creston 6.59 5.06 15.22 12.49 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.61 5.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.56 5.16 15.36 12.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.63 5.16 15.46 12.56 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.60 5.16 15.46 12.61 
Green Plains Essex6.58 5.06 15.22 12.44 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.53 4.91 15.27 12.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.60 5.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.48 4.96 15.02 12.49 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.48 5.46 15.42 13.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.84 5.24 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.62-6.69 XXX 15.62-16.12 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.57 12.78 
Poet Energy, Corning6.64 5.16 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.63 5.16 15.27 12.59 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.21 4.95 15.12 12.47 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.51 5.12 15.29 12.56 

