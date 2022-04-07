LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.50 6.74 16.22 14.26 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.67 6.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.36 6.74 16.07 14.11 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.80 6.94 16.42 14.36 
United Farmers Red Oak7.35 6.59 15.87 13.86 
United Farmers Creston 7.30 6.56 15.57 13.81 
United Farmers Essex 7.22 6.59 15.82 13.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.33 6.72 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.03 6.59 15.73 13.90 
Gavilon/Creston7.33 6.64 15.68 14.00 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.29 6.71 16.01 14.16 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.30 6.79XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.18 6.44 15.92 13.88 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.60 6.80 15.69 14.04 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.63 6.79 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.22 14.31 
Poet Energy, Corning7.36 6.77 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.30 6.75 15.82 13.96 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.17 6.54 15.77 13.94 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.23 6.67 15.69 13.91 

