LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 4.65 14.40 12.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.81 4.80 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.72 4.60 XXX12.13 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.95 4.75 14.45 12.43 
United Farmers Red Oak5.68 4.53 14.05 12.08 
United Farmers Creston 5.68 4.55 14.00 12.03 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.65 4.52 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.67 4.65 14.00 12.06 
Gavilon/Creston5.72 4.65 14.20 12.05 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.69 4.65 14.15 12.18 
Green Plains Essex5.65 4.55 14.03 11.98 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.55 4.40 13.85 11.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.72 4.72 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.40 4.27 13.76 11.91 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.79 4.94 14.15 12.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.85 4.72 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.58-5.61 XXX 14.08-14.28 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.35 12.33 
Poet Energy, Corning5.83 4.63 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.75 

4.65 

13.90 

12.13 

Craig Grain/Craig MO5.48 4.47 13.75 12.00 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.60 4.59 14.00 12.08 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.