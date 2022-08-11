LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.196.1415.1314.30
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.396.31XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.186.0914.8313.95
Kansas City/Bartlett7.045.6815.4813.28
United Farmers Red Oak7.046.0414.8914.00
United Farmers Creston 7.076.0114.5913.95
United Farmers Essex 6.945.9814.79
13.95
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.396.20XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.056.0414.6613.97
Gavilon/Creston7.096.1514.5114.11
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.095.9814.6813.99
Green Plains Shenandoah7.296.13XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.086.2116.1914.08
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.095.65XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.7512.56
Poet Energy, Corning6.835.71XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.795.9814.5813.78

