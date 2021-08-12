LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.27 5.43 13.51 

13.01 

Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.27 5.53 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.17 5.41 XXX12.81 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.17 5.58 XXX 13.16 
United Farmers Red Oak6.32 5.39 13.51 12.86 
United Farmers Creston 6.21 5.38 13.31 12.81 
United Farmers Essex 6.22 5.39 13.51 12.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.37 5.33 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.25 5.42 13.61 12.81 
Gavilon/Creston6.35 5.42 13.56 12.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.20 5.44 13.21 12.86 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.42 5.50 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.00 5.08 13.26 12.76 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.37 5.53 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.38 XXX 12.94-13.75 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.66 13.06 
Poet Energy, Corning6.32 5.55 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.22 5.46 13.46 12.86 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.02 5.20 13.22 12.69 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.27 5.42 13.47 12.81 

