LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.05 5.86 14.35 13.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.35 5.91 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 5.81 14.05 13.65 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.20 6.16 15.05 14.05 
United Farmers Red Oak6.85 5.81 14.45 13.40 
United Farmers Creston 6.73 5.78 14.30 13.35 
United Farmers Essex 6.75 5.79 14.35 13.35 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.16 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.74 5.76 14.20 13.35 
Gavilon/Creston6.74 5.96 14.05 13.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.89 5.86 14.35 13.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.20 5.86 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.55 

XXX 

13.29 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.15 5.90 14.35 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.10 5.91 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.80 13.85 
Poet Energy, Corning7.05 5.98 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.70 5.86 14.15 13.35 

