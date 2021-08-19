|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.10
|5.21
|13.00
|12.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.15
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.95
|5.19
|XXX
|12.60
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.15
|5.36
|XXX
|13.00
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.05
|5.17
|13.00
|12.65
|United Farmers Creston
|6.02
|5.16
|12.90
|12.60
|United Farmers Essex
|6.05
|5.17
|13.00
|12.60
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.15
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.05
|5.21
|13.10
|12.60
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.05
|5.26
|12.70
|12.60
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.05
|5.23
|12.90
|12.65
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.25
|5.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.01
|5.08
|13.15
|12.75
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.22
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.11-6.21
|XXX
|13.07-13.53
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.20
|12.85
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.90
|5.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.05
|5.24
|13.05
|12.65
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.80
|4.98
|12.70
|12.48
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.08
|5.20
|12.91
|12.60
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. August 19, 2021
Morgan Martin
