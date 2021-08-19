LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.10 5.21 13.00 12.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.15 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.95 5.19 XXX12.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.15 5.36 XXX 13.00 
United Farmers Red Oak6.05 5.17 13.00 12.65 
United Farmers Creston 6.02 5.16 12.90 12.60 
United Farmers Essex 6.05 5.17 13.00 12.60 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.15 5.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.05 5.21 13.10 12.60 
Gavilon/Creston6.05 5.26 12.70 12.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.05 5.23 12.90 12.65 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.25 5.28 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.01 5.08 13.15 12.75 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.22 5.31 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.11-6.21 XXX 13.07-13.53 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.20 12.85 
Poet Energy, Corning5.90 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.05 5.24 13.05 12.65 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.80 4.98 12.70 12.48 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.08 5.20 12.91 12.60 

