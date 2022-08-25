LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 6.20 14.01 14.01 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.58 6.32 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.83 6.15 13.81 13.91 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.27 6.50 14.31 14.31 
United Farmers Red Oak7.33 6.15 14.71 13.66 
United Farmers Creston 7.26 6.12 14.56 13.61 
United Farmers Essex 7.23 6.13 14.61 13.61 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.22 6.40 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.13 6.10 14.31 13.61 
Gavilon/Creston7.15 6.35 14.31 13.81 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.28 6.20 14.31 13.81
Green Plains Shenandoah7.35 6.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.90 XXX 13.55 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.61 6.37 15.02 14.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.38 6.25 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.06 14.11 
Poet Energy, Corning7.45 6.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.07 6.20 14.41 13.61 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.