LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.03 5.21 13.01 12.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.28 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.78 5.19 XXX12.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.18 5.36 XXX 13.06 
United Farmers Red Oak5.93 5.17 13.01 12.71 
United Farmers Creston 5.90 5.16 12.86 12.66 
United Farmers Essex 5.93 5.17 13.01 12.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.03 5.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.02 5.20 12.96 12.66 
Gavilon/Creston5.52 5.25 12.76 12.66 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.90 5.22 12.96 12.76 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.13 5.28 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.96 5.02 13.13 12.72
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.20 5.31 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.31 XXX 

13.32 

XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.26 12.91 
Poet Energy, Corning5.535.33XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.08 5.24 13.11 12.71 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.78 4.98 12.76 12.54 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.02 5.20 12.92 12.66 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.