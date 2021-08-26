|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.03
|5.21
|13.01
|12.86
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.28
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.78
|5.19
|XXX
|12.66
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.18
|5.36
|XXX
|13.06
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.93
|5.17
|13.01
|12.71
|United Farmers Creston
|5.90
|5.16
|12.86
|12.66
|United Farmers Essex
|5.93
|5.17
|13.01
|12.66
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.03
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.02
|5.20
|12.96
|12.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.52
|5.25
|12.76
|12.66
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.90
|5.22
|12.96
|12.76
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.13
|5.28
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.96
|5.02
|13.13
|12.72
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.31
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.31
|XXX
13.32
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.26
|12.91
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.53
|5.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.08
|5.24
|13.11
|12.71
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.78
|4.98
|12.76
|12.54
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.02
|5.20
|12.92
|12.66
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. August 26, 2021
Morgan Martin
