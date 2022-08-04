LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 5.71 14.82 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.12 5.81 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.99 5.71 14.73 13.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.77 6.01 15.18 14.08 
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.66 14.58 13.48 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 5.63 14.28 13.43 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.64 14.48 13.43 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX XXX XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 5.66 14.54 13.47 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 5.76 14.19 13.59 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 5.74 14.39 13.69 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.17 5.76 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.46 XXX 13.41 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.02 5.71 14.15 13.40 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.02 5.81 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.92 13.97 
Poet Energy, Corning6.77 5.84 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.52 5.76 14.28 13.48 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.62 5.56 14.53 13.48 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.02 5.66 14.52 13.49 

