|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.92
|5.71
|14.82
|13.82
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|5.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.99
|5.71
|14.73
|13.73
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.77
|6.01
|15.18
|14.08
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.92
|5.66
|14.58
|13.48
|United Farmers Creston
|7.00
|5.63
|14.28
|13.43
|United Farmers Essex
|6.82
|5.64
|14.48
|13.43
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.87
|5.66
|14.54
|13.47
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.92
|5.76
|14.19
|13.59
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.02
|5.74
|14.39
|13.69
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.17
|5.76
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.46
|XXX
|13.41
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|5.71
|14.15
|13.40
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|5.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.92
|13.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.77
|5.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.52
|5.76
|14.28
|13.48
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.62
|5.56
|14.53
|13.48
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.02
|5.66
|14.52
|13.49
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. August 4, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- At least 35 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
- Teresa K. (Burroughs) Crossman, 39, of DeRidder, Louisiana
- Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
- 1 arrested following pursuit in Council Bluffs
- Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
- IDOT hits another milestone in Council Bluffs interstate improvement
- Presenting the 2022 KMAland Baseball Conference Awards
- Shenandoah man arrested for domestic assault
- Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
- Council Bluffs woman arrested on Mills County warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
Anniversaries
-
Aug 4