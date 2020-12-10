LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.16 11.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.23 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.06 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.26 11.49 
United Farmers Red Oak4.06 11.08
United Farmers Creston 4.06 10.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.02 11.04 
Gavilon/Creston4.09 11.04 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.09 11.16 
Green Plains Essex3.95 11.02 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.86 11.02 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.81 10.96 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.11 11.29 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.21 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.12-4.24 11.35-11.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.32 
Poet Energy, Corning4.03 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.12 11.09 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.83 10.77 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.00 11.02 

