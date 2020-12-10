|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.16
|11.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.26
|11.49
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.06
|11.08
|United Farmers Creston
|4.06
|10.98
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.97
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.02
|11.04
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.09
|11.04
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.09
|11.16
|Green Plains Essex
|3.95
|11.02
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.86
|11.02
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.81
|10.96
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.11
|11.29
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.21
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.12-4.24
|11.35-11.38
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.32
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.03
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.12
|11.09
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.83
|10.77
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.00
|11.02
