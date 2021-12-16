LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.97 12.72 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.96  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.81 12.62 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.16 12.92 
United Farmers Red Oak5.63 12.57 
United Farmers Creston 5.59 12.37 
United Farmers Essex 5.63 12.47 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.96 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.61 12.42 
Gavilon/Creston5.71 12.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.77 12.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.81 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.51 12.42 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.91 12.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.93 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.90 12.17-12.62 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.97 
Poet Energy, Corning5.76 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.71 12.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.53 12.27 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.67 12.42 

