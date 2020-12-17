|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.24
|11.79
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.33
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.20
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.38
|11.96
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.18
|11.56
|United Farmers Creston
|4.21
|11.46
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.00
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.12
|11.52
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.19
|11.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.20
|11.67
|Green Plains Essex
|unavailable
|unavailable
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|unavailable
|unavailable
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|unavailable
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.90
|11.18
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|closed
|closed
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.33
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.28
|11.63
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.81
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.14
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.22
|11.56
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.95
|11.25
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.11
|11.56
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Dec. 17, 2020
Morgan Martin
