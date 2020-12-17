LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.24 11.79 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.33 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.20 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.38 11.96 
United Farmers Red Oak4.18 11.56 
United Farmers Creston 4.21 11.46 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.00 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.12 11.52 
Gavilon/Creston4.19 11.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.20 11.67 
Green Plains Essexunavailable unavailable 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins unavailable unavailable 
Green Plains Shenandoahunavailable XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.90 11.18 
Cargill/Council Bluffsclosed closed 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.33 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.28 11.63 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.81 
Poet Energy, Corning4.14 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.22 11.56 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.95 11.25 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.11 11.56 

