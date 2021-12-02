|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.85
|12.29
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.82
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.63
|12.24
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.02
|12.59
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.40
|12.24
|United Farmers Creston
|5.33
|12.04
|United Farmers Essex
|5.40
|12.14
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.67
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.47
|12.05
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.47
|12.15
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.58
|12.20
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.67
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.36
|12.09
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.74
|12.25
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.75
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.74-5.76
|12.25-12.38
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.54
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.67
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.57
|12.04
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.35
|11.89
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.47
|12.09
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Dec. 2, 2021
Morgan Martin
