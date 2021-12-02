LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 12.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.82  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.63 12.24 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.02 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.40 12.24 
United Farmers Creston 5.33 12.04 
United Farmers Essex 5.40 12.14 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.67 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.47 12.05 
Gavilon/Creston5.47 12.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.58 12.20 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.67 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.36 12.09 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.74 12.25 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.75 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.74-5.76 12.25-12.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.54 
Poet Energy, Corning5.67 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.57 12.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.35 11.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.47 12.09 

