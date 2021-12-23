LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.09 13.37 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.11  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.96 13.22 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.34 13.47 
United Farmers Red Oak5.81 13.10 
United Farmers Creston 5.76 12.97 
United Farmers Essex 5.81 13.05 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.06 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.83 13.03 
Gavilon/Creston5.86 12.97 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.94 13.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.96 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a 13.02 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.10 13.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.08 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.11 12.83-13.40 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.45 
Poet Energy, Corning5.76 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.93 13.02 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.68 12.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.82 12.97 

