LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.20 11.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.24 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.09 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.30 11.62 
United Farmers Red Oak4.08 11.23 
United Farmers Creston 4.08 11.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.99 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.04 11.17 
Gavilon/Creston4.09 11.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.07 11.22 
Green Plains Essex4.01 11.18 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.92 11.08 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.77 10.85 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.16 11.45 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.09-4.22 11.30-11.33 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.48 
Poet Energy, Corning4.10 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.16 11.22 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.89 10.92 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.02 11.18 

