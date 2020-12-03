|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.20
|11.39
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.24
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.09
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.30
|11.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.08
|11.23
|United Farmers Creston
|4.08
|11.13
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.99
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.04
|11.17
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.09
|11.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.07
|11.22
|Green Plains Essex
|4.01
|11.18
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.92
|11.08
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.21
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.77
|10.85
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.16
|11.45
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.24
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.09-4.22
|11.30-11.33
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.48
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.10
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.16
|11.22
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.89
|10.92
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.02
|11.18
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarinda prison staffer reportedly dies of COVID
- Mike "Whitey" Teachout, 63 of Shenandoah, IA
- Clarinda burglary spree leads to arrest
- 2 Villisca residents arrested on drug charges in Red Oak
- Daily KMAland COVID-19 Update: Monday, November 30th, 2020
- Shenandoah man booked for driving while barred
- Former Ringgold County sheriff, wife die of COVID complications
- Daily KMAland COVID-19 Update: Friday, November 27th, 2020
- Missouri Football Playoffs (11/28): Maryville moves to state final
- Additional COVID death in Page County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10