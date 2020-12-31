|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.70
|12.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.80
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.68
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.90
|12.97
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.67
|12.68
|United Farmers Creston
|4.69
|12.57
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.59
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.73
|12.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.67
|12.63
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.69
|12.74
|Green Plains Essex
|4.58
|12.66
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.49
|12.64
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.74
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.35
|12.41
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.84
|13.15
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.81
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.57
|12.54
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.92
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.66
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.74
|12.72
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.46
|12.47
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.55
|12.59
Cash Grain Bids Thurs., Dec. 31,2020
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jason Akers, 46, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Rebecca "Becky" Lorimor, 67 of Shenandoah, IA
- Man arrested on drug charges following disturbance in Shen
- Melanie Finchem, 36 of Shenandoah, IA
- Latest Road Conditions in KMAland
- Red Oak man arrested on domestic assault charge
- Corning man arrested for OWI following crash
- CB Police investigating fatality wreck
- Corning man uninjured after hitting cow with vehicle
- Calvin Clark, 79, Burlington Junction, Missouri
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 27