LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett   4.70 12.85
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  4.80XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 4.68XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 4.90 12.97
United Farmers Red Oak 4.67 12.68
United Farmers Creston  4.69 12.57
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.59XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah 4.73 12.67
Gavilon/Creston 4.67 12.63
Gavilon/Nebraska City 4.69 12.74
Green Plains Essex 4.58 12.66
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  4.49 12.64
Green Plains Shenandoah 4.74XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 4.35 12.41
Cargill/Council Bluffs 4.84 13.15
SIRE/Council Bluffs 4.81XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 4.57 12.54
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  12.92
Poet Energy, Corning 4.66XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 4.74 12.72
Craig Grain/Craig MO 4.46 12.47
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 4.55 12.59

