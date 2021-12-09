LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.98 12.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.00  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.82 12.50 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.17 12.79 
United Farmers Red Oak5.60 12.45 
United Farmers Creston 5.57 12.25 
United Farmers Essex 5.60 12.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.92 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.62 12.27 
Gavilon/Creston5.59 12.35
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.76 12.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.82 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.51 12.29 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.92 12.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.92 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.92-5.95 12.66-12.71 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.84 
Poet Energy, Corning5.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.72 12.24 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.50 12.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.68 12.30 

