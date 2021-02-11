LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.2513.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.24XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.22 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.3213.66 
United Farmers Red Oak5.1813.26 
United Farmers Creston 5.1813.21
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.2013.22 
Gavilon/Creston5.14 13.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.2013.30 
Green Plains Essex5.1913.17 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.1113.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.24XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.4113.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.22XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.14-5.1813.30-13.39
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.52
Poet Energy, Corning5.21XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.2313.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.9713.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.1113.22

