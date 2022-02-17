LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.40 5.61 15.62 14.11 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.43 5.78 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 5.62 15.52 14.06 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.60 5.81 15.92 14.31 
United Farmers Red Oak6.225.54 15.47 13.91 
United Farmers Creston 6.225.54 15.27 13.86 
United Farmers Essex 6.24 5.57 15.42 13.86 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.33 5.58 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.30 5.62 15.50 13.96 
Gavilon/Creston6.22 XXX 15.37 13.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.35 5.62  15.54 14.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.38 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.20 5.48 15.56 13.95 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.38 5.73 15.58 14.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.32 5.67 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.72 14.25 
Poet Energy, Corning6.30 5.64 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 5.66 15.52 13.91 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.14 5.44 15.37 13.91 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.22 5.57 15.42 13.91 

