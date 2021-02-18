|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.37
|13.62
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.32
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.42
|13.74
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.31
|13.40
|United Farmers Creston
|5.30
|13.35
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.18
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.30
|13.29
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.32
|13.64
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.32
|13.39
|Green Plains Essex
|5.27
|13.24
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.19
|13.25
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.33
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.17
|13.23
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.50
|13.75
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.32
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.33-5.37
|13.59-13.68
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.60
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.32
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.33
|13.39
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.06
|13.13
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.20
|13.30
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Feb. 18, 2021
Morgan Martin
