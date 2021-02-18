LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.37 13.62 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.34 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.32 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.42 13.74 
United Farmers Red Oak5.31 13.40
United Farmers Creston 5.30 13.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.18 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.30 13.29 
Gavilon/Creston5.32 13.64 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32 13.39 
Green Plains Essex5.27 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.19 13.25 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.33 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.17 13.23 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.50 13.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.32 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.33-5.37 13.59-13.68 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.60 
Poet Energy, Corning5.32 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.33 13.39 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.06 13.13 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.20 13.30 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.