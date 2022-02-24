LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.785.7016.2714.06 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.83 5.83 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.78 5.70 16.14 13.97 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.955.9016.5414.16 
United Farmers Red Oak6.61 5.65 16.07 13.82 
United Farmers Creston 6.57 5.62 15.84 13.77 
United Farmers Essex 6.59 5.65 16.02 13.77 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.78 5.70 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.65 5.70 16.09 13.87 
Gavilon/Creston6.67 XXX 16.09 13.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.725.70  16.24 14.02 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.75 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.45 5.42 15.99 13.73 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.75 5.90 16.40 14.48 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.75 5.75 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.49 14.16 
Poet Energy, Corning6.69 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.73 5.75 16.21 13.81 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.58 5.52 16.05 13.82 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.57 5.60 15.89 13.72 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.