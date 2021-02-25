LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.43 13.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.4614.12 
United Farmers Red Oak5.36 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 5.35 13.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.24 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 13.70 
Gavilon/Creston5.31 13.98 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.30 13.81 
Green Plains Essex5.28 13.70 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.20 13.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.34 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.19 13.47 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.54 14.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.35 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.39-5.43 14.03-14.23 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.07 
Poet Energy, Corning5.37 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.37 13.72 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.11 13.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.21 13.67 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.