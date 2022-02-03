LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.10 15.24 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.13 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.02 15.04 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.27 15.52 
United Farmers Red Oak5.97 15.04 
United Farmers Creston 5.91 14.84 
United Farmers Essex 5.93 14.99 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.07 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.97 15.08 
Gavilon/Creston5.89 14.89 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.04 15.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.06 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.86 15.12 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.18 15.17 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.05 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.17-6.19 15.17-15.30 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.29 
Poet Energy, Corning5.92 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.03 15.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.85 14.94 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.86 14.94 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.