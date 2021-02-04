|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.32
|13.55
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.33
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.31
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.34
|13.62
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.27
|13.28
|United Farmers Creston
|5.27
|13.18
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.17
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.29
|13.27
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.23
|13.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.29
|13.32
|Green Plains Essex
|5.28
|13.22
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.20
|13.22
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.34
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.50
|13.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.31
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.32
|13.45-13.51
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.52
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.30
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.33
|13.32
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.06
|13.11
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.20
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Feb. 4, 2021
Morgan Martin
