LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.3213.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.33 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.34 13.62
United Farmers Red Oak5.27 13.28
United Farmers Creston 5.2713.18
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.17 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.2913.27 
Gavilon/Creston5.23 13.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.29 13.32 
Green Plains Essex5.28 13.22 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.20 13.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.34 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.50 13.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.31 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.3213.45-13.51 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.52 
Poet Energy, Corning5.30XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.33 13.32 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.06 13.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.20 13.27 

