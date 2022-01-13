LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.85 13.77 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.90 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.75 13.57 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.99 13.97 
United Farmers Red Oak5.70 13.37 
United Farmers Creston 5.68 13.22 
United Farmers Essex 5.66 13.32 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.87 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.65 14.37 
Gavilon/Creston5.63 13.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.76 13.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.74 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.57 13.52
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.98 13.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.84 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.98-6.01 13.24-13.94 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.72 
Poet Energy, Corning5.59 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.74 13.47 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.50 13.22 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.64 13.32 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.