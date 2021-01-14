LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.14 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.19 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.14 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak5.08 13.86 
United Farmers Creston 5.07 13.76 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.11 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.14 13.86 
Gavilon/Creston5.08 13.91 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.12 13.91 
Green Plains Essex5.05 13.85 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.94 13.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.34 14.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.16 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.01-5.10 13.78-13.86 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.10 
Poet Energy, Corning5.16 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.15 13.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.84 13.64 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.04 13.86 

