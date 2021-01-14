|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.14
|14.05
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.19
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.14
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.26
|14.10
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.08
|13.86
|United Farmers Creston
|5.07
|13.76
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.11
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.14
|13.86
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.08
|13.91
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.12
|13.91
|Green Plains Essex
|5.05
|13.85
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.94
|13.74
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.15
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|n/a
|n/a
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|14.30
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.16
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.01-5.10
|13.78-13.86
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.10
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.16
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.15
|13.85
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.84
|13.64
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.04
|13.86
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Jan. 14, 2021
Morgan Martin
