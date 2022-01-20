|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.09
|14.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.13
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.01
|14.01
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.21
|14.46
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.94
|13.86
|United Farmers Creston
|5.91
|13.71
|United Farmers Essex
|5.89
|13.81
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.11
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.87
|13.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.85
|13.85
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.98
|14.00
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.97
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.81
|14.05
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.10
|13.71
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.06
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.09-6.12
|13.16-13.86
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.15
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.81
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.98
|13.96
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.78
|13.71
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.87
|13.81
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Jan. 20, 2022
Morgan Martin
