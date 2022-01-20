LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.09 14.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.13  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.01 14.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.21 14.46 
United Farmers Red Oak5.94 13.86 
United Farmers Creston 5.91 13.71 
United Farmers Essex 5.89 13.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.11 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.87 13.95 
Gavilon/Creston5.85 13.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.98 14.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.97 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.81 14.05 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.10 13.71 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.06 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.09-6.12 13.16-13.86 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.15 
Poet Energy, Corning5.81 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.98 13.96 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.78 13.71 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.87 13.81 

