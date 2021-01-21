|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.04
|13.45
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.09
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.09
|13.50
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.98
|13.25
|United Farmers Creston
|4.97
|13.15
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.97
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.00
|13.25
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.98
|13.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.02
|13.30
|Green Plains Essex
|4.95
|13.24
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.84
|13.14
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.05
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.98
|13.21
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.24
|13.70
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.06
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.97-5.07
|13.41-13.49
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.50
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.06
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.04
|13.25
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.74
|13.03
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.92
|13.25
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. Jan. 21, 2021
Morgan Martin
