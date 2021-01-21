LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.04 13.45 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.09 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.04 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.09 13.50 
United Farmers Red Oak4.98 13.25 
United Farmers Creston 4.97 13.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.00 13.25 
Gavilon/Creston4.98 13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.02 13.30 
Green Plains Essex4.95 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.84 13.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.05 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.98 13.21 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.24 13.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.06 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.97-5.07 13.41-13.49 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.50 
Poet Energy, Corning5.06 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.04 13.25   
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.74 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.92 13.25 

