LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.23 14.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.27  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.15 14.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.38 14.63 
United Farmers Red Oak6.08 14.08 
United Farmers Creston 6.02 13.93 
United Farmers Essex 6.01 14.03 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.20 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.02 14.13 
Gavilon/Creston6.00 13.98 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.13 14.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.95 14.25 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.28 14.15 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.20 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.28-6.29 14.15-14.30 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.38
Poet Energy, Corning6.00 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.15 14.18 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.92 13.93 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.01 13.98 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.