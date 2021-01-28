LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.14 13.28 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.21 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.17 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.19 13.36 
United Farmers Red Oak5.12 13.08 
United Farmers Creston 5.12 12.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.02 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.10 13.07 
Gavilon/Creston5.08 13.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.12 13.12 
Green Plains Essex5.06 13.07 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.95 12.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.00 13.22 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.34 13.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.21 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.09-5.26 13.44-13.54 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.33 
Poet Energy, Corning5.14 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.17 13.13 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.85 12.86 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.02 13.08 

