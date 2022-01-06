LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.04 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.04  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.91 13.67 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.19 14.02 
United Farmers Red Oak5.84 13.57 
United Farmers Creston 5.82 13.42 
United Farmers Essex 5.82 13.52 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.04 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.81 13.57 
Gavilon/Creston5.84 13.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.92 13.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.90 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.73 13.62 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.03 13.80 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.04 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.03-6.04 13.39-13.94 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.87 
Poet Energy, Corning5.84 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.91 13.57 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.66 13.32 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.80 13.42 

