LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.80 13.31 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.84 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.78 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.94 13.40 
United Farmers Red Oak4.74 13.10 
United Farmers Creston 4.76 13.00 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.85 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.84 13.07 
Gavilon/Creston4.77 13.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.79 13.17 
Green Plains Essex4.79 13.00 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.64 12.99 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.88 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.51 12.80 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.94 13.55 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.86 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.77-4.85 13.38-13.41 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.35 
Poet Energy, Corning4.76 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.80 13.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.59 12.86 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.72 13.10 

