LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 5.61 14.90 13.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.81 5.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 5.57 XXX13.36 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.92 5.71 14.95 13.70 
United Farmers Red Oak6.77 5.52 14.55 13.36 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 5.49 14.45 13.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.92 5.89 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.82 5.59 14.70 13.36 
Gavilon/Creston6.67 5.59 14.65 13.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.77 5.61 14.70 13.41 
Green Plains Essex6.77 5.49 14.30 13.21 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.82 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.94 5.57 14.86 13.59 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.01 5.89 14.29 13.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.77 5.69 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.78-6.79 XXX 13.53-14.80 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.79 13.55 
Poet Energy, Corning6.80 5.59 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.85 5.62 14.50 13.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.49 5.36 14.41 13.24 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.72 5.58 14.52 13.36 

