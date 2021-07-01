|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.79
|5.61
|14.90
|13.55
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.81
|5.84
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.67
|5.57
|XXX
|13.36
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.92
|5.71
|14.95
|13.70
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.77
|5.52
|14.55
|13.36
|United Farmers Creston
|6.77
|5.49
|14.45
|13.31
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.92
|5.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.82
|5.59
|14.70
|13.36
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.67
|5.59
|14.65
|13.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.77
|5.61
|14.70
|13.41
|Green Plains Essex
|6.77
|5.49
|14.30
|13.21
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.82
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.94
|5.57
|14.86
|13.59
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.01
|5.89
|14.29
|13.95
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.77
|5.69
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.78-6.79
|XXX
|13.53-14.80
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.79
|13.55
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.80
|5.59
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.85
|5.62
|14.50
|13.40
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.49
|5.36
|14.41
|13.24
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.72
|5.58
|14.52
|13.36
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. July 1, 2021
Morgan Martin
