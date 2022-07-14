LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.15 5.66 15.11 13.06 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.39 

5.75 

XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.10 5.66 14.71 12.91 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.55 5.86 15.26 13.26 
United Farmers Red Oak7.05 5.61 14.61 12.71 
United Farmers Creston 7.18 5.58 14.46 12.66 
United Farmers Essex 6.95 5.59 14.51 12.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.04 6.11 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.95 5.61 14.57 12.69 
Gavilon/Creston7.20 5.71 14.62 12.76 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.20 5.69 14.87 12.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.30 5.71 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.85 5.41 14.81 12.65 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.35 5.70 14.75 13.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.30 5.76 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.91 13.11 
Poet Energy, Corning7.12 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.05 5.67 14.41 12.71 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.85 5.43 

14.82 

12.63 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.97 5.59 14.49 12.73 

