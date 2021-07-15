LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.39 5.28 14.75 13.40 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.42 5.51 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.34 5.24 XXX13.20 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.54 5.38 15.00 13.55 
United Farmers Red Oak6.44 5.19 14.63 13.20 
United Farmers Creston 6.44 5.16 14.43 13.15 
United Farmers Essex 6.39 5.19 14.63 13.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.44 5.56 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.33 5.25 14.86 13.19 
Gavilon/Creston6.43 5.25 14.71 13.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.33 5.27 14.76 13.25 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.39 5.33 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.34 5.06 14.53 13.21 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.64 5.56 13.80 13.80 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.42 5.36 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.48-6.50 XXX 14.73-15.08 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.95 13.40 
Poet Energy, Corning6.44 5.36 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.39 5.29 14.67 

13.25 

Craig Grain/Craig MO6.06 5.03 14.48 13.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.34 5.25 14.69 13.20 

