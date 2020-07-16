|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.56
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.10
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.10
|8.59
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.91
|8.26
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.99
|8.38
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.06
|8.54
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.05
|8.47
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.04
|8.41
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.20
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.93
|8.48
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.95
|8.40
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.08
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.34
|8.83
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.10 - 3.15
|8.59 - 8.62
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.08
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.08
|8.33
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.23
|8.55
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.01
|8.39
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.04
|8.44
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.11
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.98
|8.33
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects sentenced in western Iowa meth case
- Body recovered in Page County river rescue identified
- Man's body recovered in Page County river rescue
- Clarinda mourns 'man of action and adventure'
- SHS alums air anti-racism demands
- Lawnmower purchases draw mayor's ire
- Shenandoah suspect nabbed after short pursuit
- Gavin Bagley, 4, of Corning, Iowa
- Glenwood man, CB woman sentenced for meth distribution
- Clarinda man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17