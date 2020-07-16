LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.15 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.56
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.10 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.10 8.59
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.91 8.26
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.99 8.38
 Gavilon/Creston 3.06 8.54
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.05 8.47
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.04 8.41
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.20 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.93 8.48
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.95 8.40
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.08 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.34 8.83
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.10 - 3.15 8.59 - 8.62
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.08 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.08 8.33
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.23 8.55
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.01 8.39
 United Farmers/Creston 3.04 8.44
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.11 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.98 8.33