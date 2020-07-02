|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.29
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.61
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.28
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.23
|8.59
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.11
|8.37
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.11
|8.35
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.20
|8.61
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.21
|8.49
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.21
|8.46
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.27
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.07
|8.46
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.09
|8.41
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.22
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.45
|8.81
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.24 - 3.29
|8.59 - 8.61
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.21
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.21
|8.36
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.36
|8.49
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.13
|8.41
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.18
|8.46
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.25
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.12
|8.30
