LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.71 5.38 14.41 12.66 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.91 5.49 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 5.39 13.9212.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.76 5.34 13.92 12.32 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 5.31 13.77 12.27 
United Farmers Essex 6.66 5.32 13.82 12.27 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.75 5.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 5.34 14.04 12.30 
Gavilon/Creston6.91 5.44 14.07 12.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.91 5.42 14.19 12.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 5.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.55 5.13 14.28 12.25 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.02 5.65 14.47 12.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 5.49 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.21 12.71 
Poet Energy, Corning6.76 5.51 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.76 5.39 14.01 12.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.46 5.16 13.83 12.24 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.68 5.32 13.80 12.34 

