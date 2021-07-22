LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.34 5.31 14.22 13.22 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.43 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 5.29 XXX13.02 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.54 5.43 XXX 13.37 
United Farmers Red Oak6.45 5.24 14.41 13.02 
United Farmers Creston 6.37 5.21 14.11 12.97 
United Farmers Essex 6.40 5.24 14.41 12.97 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.44 5.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.36 5.32 14.36 13.03 
Gavilon/Creston6.46 5.32 14.16 12.98 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.36 5.34 14.36 13.08 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.30 5.38 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.25 5.03 14.12 13.02 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.64 5.61 13.62 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.41 5.41 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.41-6.46 XXX 14.29-14.94 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.57 13.22 
Poet Energy, Corning6.49 5.41 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.37 5.34 14.42 13.07 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.07 5.08 14.22 12.90 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.29 5.30 14.40 13.02 

