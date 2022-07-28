LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 5.84 15.20 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.30 5.94 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.12 5.84 15.11 13.96 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.10 5.79 14.91 13.71 
United Farmers Creston 7.23 5.76 14.76 13.66 
United Farmers Essex 7.00 5.77 14.81 13.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.09 6.29 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.05 5.79 14.79 13.67 
Gavilon/Creston7.05 5.89 14.31 13.76 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.20 5.87 14.81 13.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.305.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.95 5.59 14.60 13.64
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs

7.15 

5.78 14.45 13.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.20 5.94 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.20 14.10 
Poet Energy, Corning7.05 5.97 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.05 5.85 14.80 13.70 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.80 5.69 14.86 13.71 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.07 5.77 14.66 13.73 

