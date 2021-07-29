LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.38 5.26 13.83 13.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.45 5.93 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.28 5.25 XXX13.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.53 5.38 13.53 13.53 
United Farmers Red Oak6.38 5.20 14.42 13.18 
United Farmers Creston 6.30 5.17 14.17 13.13 
United Farmers Essex 6.33 5.20 14.42 13.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.38 5.56 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.17 5.2614.44 13.19 
Gavilon/Creston6.27 5.26 14.09 13.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.23 5.29 14.13 13.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.23 5.34 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.06 5.01 13.70 13.10 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.58 5.56 13.77 13.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.37 5.37 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.19-6.34 XXX 13.76-14.46 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.47 13.37 
Poet Energy, Corning6.43 5.36 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.31 5.29 14.13 13.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.00 5.04 13.98 13.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.28 5.26 14.34 13.18 

