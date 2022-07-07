|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.24
|5.61
|15.35
|13.30
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.49
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.14
|5.61
|15.05
|13.16
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.49
|5.81
|15.55
|13.50
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.09
|5.46
|15.05
|12.91
|United Farmers Creston
|7.12
|5.43
|14.75
|12.86
|United Farmers Essex
|6.99
|5.46
|14.75
|12.86
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.08
|6.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.09
|5.52
|14.95
|12.93
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.09
|5.67
|14.75
|13.00
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.14
|5.62
|15.05
|13.15
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.39
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.13
|5.36
|14.95
|12.89
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.30
|5.60
|14.72
|12.86
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.34
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.15
|13.35
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.19
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.09
|5.62
|14.75
|12.95
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.89
|5.38
|14.95
|12.88
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.94
|5.54
|14.97
|12.98
Cash Grain Bids Thurs. July 7, 2022
Morgan Martin
