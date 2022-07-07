LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.24 5.61 15.35 13.30 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.49 5.71 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.14 5.61 15.05 13.16 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.49 5.81 15.55 13.50 
United Farmers Red Oak7.09 5.46 15.05 12.91 
United Farmers Creston 7.12 5.43 14.75 12.86 
United Farmers Essex 6.99 5.46 14.75 12.86 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.08 6.06 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.09 5.52 14.95 12.93 
Gavilon/Creston7.09 5.67 14.75 13.00 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.14 5.62 15.05 13.15
Green Plains Shenandoah7.39 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.13 5.36 14.95 12.89 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.30 5.60 14.72 12.86 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.34 5.71 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.15 13.35 
Poet Energy, Corning7.19 5.71 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.09 5.62 14.75 12.95 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.89 5.38 14.95 12.88 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.94 5.54 14.97 12.98 

