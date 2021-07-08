LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.14 4.96 14.15 12.79 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.17 5.04 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.02 4.92 XXX12.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.22 5.06 14.20 12.94 
United Farmers Red Oak6.17 4.87 13.90 12.60 
United Farmers Creston 6.17 4.84 13.80 12.55 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.17 5.24 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.06 4.92 14.08 12.62 
Gavilon/Creston6.01 4.92 13.93 12.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.11 4.94 14.08 12.67 
Green Plains Essex6.12 4.84 13.65 12.45 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.12 5.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 4.76 13.91 12.57 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.36 5.23 13.65 13.19 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.12 5.04 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.22 XXX 13.86-14.16 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.15 12.79 
Poet Energy, Corning6.17 4.94 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 4.97 13.85 12.64 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.84 4.71 13.76 12.48 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.02 4.93 13.87 12.60 

